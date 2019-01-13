PBL 2018-19: Tommy Sugiarto guides Delhi Dashers to first win of the season

Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto helped Delhi Dashers clinch their first win to end a miserable season on a high at the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2018-19 at Bengaluru, India on Wednesday. Delhi, winners of the first season of the PBL, had been struggling all season and could not get a win in five outings before their face-off with the Hyderabad Hunters.

But the Dashers got their act together in their very last match against the defending champions, and beat them 4-3 in a highly entertaining tie.

Sugiarto was too good for World No. 35 Mark Caljouw, who couldn’t put up any resistance against the ninth ranked Indonesian. With a strong 15-6, 15-11 win, Sugiarto ended his PBL 2018-19 campaign on a high.

This was the third win of the season for the 30-year-old. His other two wins came over the likes of former world champion Viktor Axelsen and Brice Leverdez.

Ahead of the new season on the BWF circuit, this will indeed be a huge boost of confidence for the Indonesia No. 2 men’s singles shuttler.

In the other matches of the day, the Delhi skipper HS Prannoy found his form to notch up a 15-10, 9-15, 15-12 win over the World No. 146 Rahul Yadav Chittaboina of the Hyderabad Hunters. Prannoy had earlier faced quite a few health issues during the PBL 2018-19.

In women’s singles, there was no stopping the World No. 3 PV Sindhu of the Hyderabad Hunters. The BWF World Tour Finals champion was thoroughly dominant in her 15-11, 15-9 victory over Delhi’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya.

Thailand’s Maneepong Jongjit did his bit in delivering a men’s doubles victory for the Delhi team. Jongjit and Chai Biao teamed up to beat Hyderabad’s Arun George and Bodin Isara 8-15, 15-9, 15-8.

Hyderabad won the mixed doubles rubber though when the combine ofs Kim Sa Rang and Eom Hye Won made short work of Delhi’s Wang Sijie and Chia Hsin Lee 15-7, 15-12.

Photo courtesy of BWF Badminton