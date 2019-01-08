PBL 2018-19: Son Wan Ho guides Awadhe Warriors to victory

World No. 5 Son Wan Ho helped the Awadhe Warriors get a narrow 4-3 win over the Chennai Smashers at the Premier Badminton League Season 4 (PBL 2018-19) as the Bengaluru leg of the pan-Indian franchise-based competition began on Monday.

The win also enabled the blue brigade to climb up to the No. 2 spot in the PBL 2018-19 standings. With 20 points in the bag, the Warriors now trail last year’s winners Hyderabad Hunters by just one point.

Only one shuttler from South East Asia featured in this tie — World No. 43 Chong Wei Feng of Malaysia, representing the Chennai Smashers. But he couldn’t fetch a win and went down to the Warriors’ 27th ranked Lee Dong Keun 7-15, 13-15, despite having an early lead in the second game.

The tie began with the men’s doubles rubber. Awadhe’s Trump duo set the tempo with a fabulous start. Yang Lee and Mathias Christiansen teamed up to make short work of Chennai’s B. Sumeeth Reddy and Chris Adcock 15-8, 15-6.

After Lee Dong Keun too won his match, Chennai forced a turnaround and won their first match of the day through their Trump — former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun. The Korean controlled her match with Awadhe’s 10th ranked Beiwen Zhang right from the start and emerged victorious 15-13, 15-8 for her fifth consecutive PBL 2018-19 win.

World No. 9 mixed doubles pair of Chris and Gabby Adcock also contributed to Chennai’s cause. But it didn’t come easy. The English pair had to claw their way back from three match points down to secure a 15-13, 9-15, 15-14 win over Christiansen and Ashwini Ponnappa.

With the tie level at 3-3, the onus was on the former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho to grab the win for the Awadhe Warriors. Son came absolutely prepared.

He was in brutal form against the Chennai Smashers’ CWG bronze medallist Rajiv Ouseph and raced away to a commanding 15-6, 15-6 victory.

This was the fourth win from five matches for the Hong Kong Open and Korea Masters champion at the PBL 2018-19. There is no doubt that he has been one of the most impressive players of the PBL this season.