PBL 2018-19: Double delight for Bodin Isara in Hyderabad Hunters’ win

Thailand’s Bodin Isara won both his men’s doubles and mixed doubles matches to lead the Hyderabad Hunters to victory at the ongoing Premier Badminton League Season 4 (PBL 2018-19).

The Hunters, who are the defending champions, edged the Ahmedabad Smash Masters 4-3 to move up to the top of the standings at the PBL 2018-19.

Isara played a pivotal role in the Hunters’ tight win. In the first game of the mixed doubles encounter, Isara and Eom Hye Won held their nerve to stave off a late surge from the Smash Masters’ Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sikki Reddy to get it 15-14.

Having eked out the first game, the Hyderabad pair never let go of their grip on the second game and closed out the match 15-14, 15-9.

Isara once more came to the rescue of his team in the final rubber of the tie. With the two teams tied at 3-3, it was all left on the shoulders of the Thai and his Korean partner Kim Sa-Rang to try and deliver that crucial final point for last year’s winners.

Isara and Sa-Rang lived up to the expectations but they had to do it the hard way. Ahmedabad’s Rankireddy and Lee Chun Hei Reginald made it a tough battle by giving their all.

Isara and Sa-Rang made a great start to the match by winning the opening game 15-10. However, a spirited fightback from the Ahmedabad pair saw them get the second game 15-11.

The third game was a highly thrilling affair. With the two pairs tied at 14-14, Isara and Sa-Rang showed nerves of steel to clinch the win 15-10, 11-15, 15-14.

In the other matches of the day, BWF World Tour Finals champion PV Sindhu, who was the Trump for the Hunters, edged Ahmedabad’s Kirsty Gilmour 15-14, 12-15, 15-14 in a high-quality clash.

Both the men’s singles matches ended in favour of the Ahmedabad team. Former world champion Viktor Axelsen ended the winning streak of the Hunters’ Mark Caljouw at the PBL 2018-19 by beating him 15-11, 13-15, 15-8.

Daren Liew was the Trump for Ahmedabad in the other men’s singles match of the day. The 23rd ranked Malaysian pummelled Hyderabad’s Rahul Yadav Chittaboina 15-13, 15-9.