PBL 2018-19: Indonesia’s Pia Zebadiah continues her winning run

Indonesia’s Pia Zebadiah played superbly to guide the Mumbai Rockets to victory at the Premier Badminton League Season 4 (PBL 2018-19) currently going on at The Arena by SE TransStadia in Ahmedabad, India.

The doubles exponent, who has attained a career high ranking of No. 6 in both women’s and mixed doubles, brought her skills on to the court to help fetch a 5-0 win for the Rockets over the Season 2 champions Chennai Smashers.

Zebadiah teamed up with Kim Gi Jung of Korea in the second rubber of the tie to edge the Chennai Trump pair of Chris and Gabby Adcock 15-14, 15-14 in what was a very tight match.

The Indonesian’s beautiful placement of the shuttle rattled the World No. 9 mixed doubles pair and put them to a stern test. Zebadiah’s vast experience came into play as she was able to hold her nerves and get the narrow win under pressure.

This is the second win in a row for Zebadiah and Kim Gi Jung at the PBL 2018-19. Earlier they beat Awadhe Warriors’ Ashwini Ponnappa and Mathias Christiansen.

In the other matches of the tie, BWF World Tour Finals semi-finalist Sameer Verma continued his unstoppable form in Mumbai’s Trump match. He grabbed his fifth win at the PBL 2018-19 from as many matches when he stormed back from a game down to beat Chennai’s former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 12-15, 15-13, 15-9.

World No. 18 Anders Antonsen did his job well too. He pummeled 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rajiv Ouseph of Chennai 15-14, 15-11.

Mumbai also bagged the win in men’s doubles. Koreans Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae teamed up to get the 15-8, 15-10 win over Or Chin Chung and Sumeeth Reddy.

The only loss that the two-time runners-up team suffered on the night was in women’s singles where rising star Anura Prabhudesai lost to World No. 11 Sung Ji Hyun 7-15, 8-15.