Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei starts training after battling cancer

Former World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei has resumed training as he prepares to make his comeback on the BWF World Tour this year following his recovery from cancer. The three-time Olympic silver medallist returned to Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur on Friday to start his high-level training programme.

Under the watchful eyes of Datuk Misbun Sidek and Hendrawan, the national men’s singles coaches, the legendary shuttler spent a couple of hours at the gymnasium tending to his fitness. The women’s singles head coach Datuk Tey Seu Bock and a physiotherapist from National Sports Institute also closely observed Lee as he worked out.

The 36-year-old did not look tired at all and was in a relaxed mood throughout the session.

Lee Chong Wei was earlier reported to be starting his training from next Monday. Much to the surprise of many of his fans, the badminton ace turned up at the academy three days earlier. Lee wanted to test his fitness before hitting the courts at the place where he has spent many a year honing his skills during his heyday.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist last played competitively at the Indonesia Open in July last year, where he lost in the semi-finals to Japan’s Kento Momota. It was after learning that he had been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer, he withdrew from the World Championships and headed to Taiwan for his treatment.

Lee Chong Wei returned to Malaysia in October after successfully recovering from his illness. Even though he refused to talk to the media for some time, he called a press conference later on and announced his intention to make his way back to the sport that has given him so much.

Lee, who has targeted a return to the tour at the All England Open in March, has admitted that he is mentally ready to go through to the grind of the tour again. But he won’t be putting unnecessary pressure on himself as his body still needs time to get match ready.