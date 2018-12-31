Thailand Masters: Nitchaon Jindapol will aim to start new season with title defence

12 months ago, Nitchaon Jindapol had a dream start to the 2018 season when she won five matches in a row to triumph at home at the Thailand Masters. Having dropped just one game in five matches, the 27-year-old looked every bit ready to take on the world’s best.

The achievement also paved the way for Jindapol to reach a career-best ranking of No. 10 in the world in April.

Currently placed at No. 14, the Thailand No. 2 women’s singles shuttler thus now has a different sort of a challenge. She has been top-seeded at her home event and will have the pressure of successfully defending her title.

In the absence of the country’s No. 1 women’s singles expert Ratchanok Intanon, all the attention will be on her. How she deals with the humongous expectations, especially after a highly consistent 2018 season, remains to be seen.

The Phuket-born girl, who is also a two-time winner of the Bitburger Open, faces a qualifier in her opening match at the Thailand Masters. On winning a possible second-round match over Indonesian rising star Fitriani Fitriani, Nitchaon Jindapol is likely to face a seeded opponent for the first time in the form of fifth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in the quarterfinals.

In the semi-finals, she could come up against the third seed and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michelle Li. Jindapol has a 1-0 winning head-to-head record over the Canadian and should look to extend that record, should they meet.

In the final, she could face either the second seed Gao Fangjie or fourth seed Cai Yanyan or sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong or eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Out of these names, Jindapol has an edge in her head-to-head record with three, with the only exception being Gao Fangjie.

The 20-year-old rising Chinese shuttler, currently ranked No. 16, met the experienced Thai thrice in 2018, losing the first showdown but winning the next two.

And that could be a slight cause of worry for Nitchaon Jindapol in her path to a possible second title at home, which otherwise looks smooth.

(Image credits: bwfbadminton.com)