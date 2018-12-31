Thailand Masters: Kantaphon Wangcharoen will look to continue good form

World No. 15 Kantaphon Wangcharoen finished his 2018 season in the best possible manner by qualifying for the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals. He was the only Thai men’s singles shuttler to get a berth in the final-eight, joining compatriot Ratchanok Intanon in women’s singles.

Thailand’s badminton had been in the spotlight for the last few years mostly due to the prodigious Intanon. A multiple world junior champion who became the senior champion as well and climbed to the pinnacle of the world rankings, Intanon has undoubtedly been the best badminton player to emerge from the Land of Smiles in recent times.

In contrast, their men’s singles had lagged behind and was nowhere near the top echelons. The scene has, however, changed in the last year-and-a-half.

Fresh, young, spirited legs have come up on the scene, hungry to battle it out with the very best in the world.

20-year-old Kantaphon Wangcharoen is one those youngsters who has been making quite a stir and are raising genuine hopes of having a world class talent.

The Bangkok-born shuttler won the bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in 2016. In two years’ time, he has made it to the prestigious Year-Ender that catapulted him to a career-best world ranking of No. 15, making him the Thailand No. 1.

Now the rising star has his biggest challenge — to continue the promise he showed this year.

First up for him is a stern test at home at the Thailand Masters — a Super 300 tournament in Bangkok that kickstarts the new season.

He is seeded third at this event and opens his campaign with an all-Thai clash with Sitthikom Thammasin.

Wangcharoen could face a fellow rising star in the next round for Indonesia’s 21-year-old Firman Abdul Kholik is likely to be his opponent there.

After a possible quarterfinal meeting with eighth seed Lu Guangzu, the 2017 semifinalist could be locking horns with none other than the top seed and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan. And that is where lies Wangcharoen’s toughest test.

Lin Dan has been struggling for some time now. This could thus be the youngster’s brightest chance to snatch a win over the Chinese legend.

Whether he can convert his chances and get the win, remains to be seen.

The draw at the Thailand Masters is packed with lots of talented youngsters eager to get some much needed match play and confidence before the major tournaments start a week later. Only Lin Dan is a veteran among them as he is desperately searching for his lost form.