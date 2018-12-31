2019 badminton season to start with Thailand Masters

After a couple of weeks of lull, excitement will be at its peak for badminton fans as the new season will return at the Thailand Masters, scheduled to start on January 8, 2019.

The Super 300 tournament will kick-start what will be yet another year full of fireworks from the shuttle stars. The Thailand Masters will warm up the players for two big Super 500 tournaments lined up in back-to-back weeks in January — the Malaysia Masters and the Indonesia Masters.

While the badminton action will go quiet again in February, offering a much-needed break for the top shuttlers, it will come back in full force at the All England Open, starting March 6.

It will be interesting to see if the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying can recover in time from her injury issues to complete her hat-trick of titles at the world’s oldest badminton tournament.

The India Open, another Super 500 event, is the next biggest tournament of the month that begins on March 26. This event thus returns to its original schedule having been pushed up to January this year to accommodate the Commonwealth Games.

After her mind-boggling run to the BWF World Tour Finals title, fans will be eager to see if PV Sindhu can triumph at this tournament again, a year after losing the final from match point up.

The Malaysia Open and the Singapore Open too have been preponed to spring from the summer schedule that they had this year. Both these popular events will now be held in April, just like before.

Another major event in the overloaded month of April is the Badminton Asia Championships from 23rd. Whether Kento Momota can successfully defend his crown, remains to be seen.

The only tournament in May is the Sudirman Cup where teams will battle it out for their respective nation’s prestige. This time it will be held in Nanning, China from May 19.

The Australian Open, now a Super 300 level tournament, is the only event of note in June, starting on the fourth day of the month.

July will return with a bang with loads of tournaments. Following the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in individual as well as team competition in the first half of July, the Indonesia Open will be staged from 16th.

The Japan Open will follow on 23rd with the Thailand Open starting a week later on 30th.

The series of high-quality tournaments is crucial for every top shuttler in the build up to the prestigious World Championships, starting in Basel, Switzerland from August 19.

Carolina Marin already created history this year by becoming the first woman shuttler to win the title three times. All eyes will be on the Spaniard as she embarks on her quest to extend the record further.

September has the Super 1000 China Open from 17th and the Super 500 Korea Open from 24th.

The attention will once again shift to the junior circuit with the World Junior Championships to be held from October 8. The major senior level tournaments of the European swing are then lined up in consecutive weeks with the Denmark Open being first up from October 15 and the French Open from October 22.

In November, the tour moves back to Asia. The month will start with the Fuzhou China Open from November 5. The Hong Kong Open will be held the very next week from November 12 as players aim to grab the last of the remaining few spots at the BWF World Tour Finals that is to be held from December 11.