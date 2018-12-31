PBL 2018: Indonesia’s Setiawan and Ahsan continue winning run

Indonesia’s veteran men’s doubles pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan extended their winning streak as they led the Bengaluru Raptors to their first victory over the Pune 7 Aces at the Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) in Pune, India on Sunday.

The former two-time world champion pair had begun their PBL 2018 outing on a grand note just two days earlier even though the Raptors lost their first tie to the Ahmedabad Smash Masters.

In the Raptors’ second outing this season too, the Indonesians looked pretty much unstoppable although this time the tie went in favour of their team.

The World No. 9 pair had earlier reached the pinnacle of the world rankings. Even this year, they triumphed at the Singapore Open and got a much-coveted berth at the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals. The legendary pair proved that they were in no mood to relent on Sunday evening. Pitted against a scratch combination of Chirag Shetty and Vladimir Ivanov of the Pune 7 Aces, Ahsan and Setiawan were always the bigger favourites for the win.

And they got down to work right from the start. Combining hard smashes with the required amount of finesse, they grabbed the first game 15-12. Ahsan and Setiawan had to work much harder in the second game, though.

Shetty and Ivanov started playing more aggressively and the Russian’s lethal smashes were working superbly in the first half of the second game, at the end of which they were leading 8-5.

But the experienced Indonesians simply didn’t want it to go to the decider. They fought back brilliantly on resumption to wrest away the momentum from the Pune pair and complete the 15-12, 15-11 win. Ahsan and Setiawan’s win in the first rubber somewhat smoothened the path to a win for the Bengaluru franchise.

Later former World No. 1 men’s singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won a thriller over Ajay Jayaram 10-15, 15-12, 15-14 to contribute Bengaluru’s second win in the tie. Later, former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth finished it off, beating Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen 15-9, 15-13 to gift the Raptors a 4-3 win over Pune.