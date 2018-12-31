PBL 2018: Malaysia’s Chong Wei Feng shines in Chennai Smashers’ victory

Malaysia’s former World No. 12 Chong Wei Feng played a brilliant role in guiding the Chennai Smashers to their first win at the Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) in Pune, India on Sunday.

Feng did not have the best of seasons on the international circuit this year. He made it to two quarter-finals and just one semi-final and had been on a three-match losing streak coming into PBL 2018.

Even in Chennai’s first assignment this season, Feng struggled mightily against the veteran Korean Lee Hyun Il of the Hyderabad Hunters before going down in straight games.

But on Sunday, he was a different player despite a poor start. The 31-year-old southpaw, who was briefly the Malaysian No. 1 when Lee Chong Wei was suspended, looked very off-color in the initial stages of his encounter with the Ahmedabad Smash Masters’ Sourabh Verma. The Indian used his deceptions perfectly to keep his opponent guessing before closing out the first game 15-8.

The second game turned out to be a highly competitive and enthralling affair where neither refused to give the other an inch of space. By cutting down on his errors, Feng came back strongly through a show of aggression.

As Verma’s game started leaking errors, it looked to be heading to a decider until the Indian made up for his mistakes. The finish to the second game was thrilling with the two tied at 14-14 when Feng proved his mental fortitude by taking the vital golden point.

That’s all he needed to get back all his confidence. Feng had the upper hand for most of the deciding game and easily raced away to an 8-15, 15-14, 15-9 victory.

Feng’s turnaround paved the way for a commanding 6-(-1) win by the Chennai Smashers over the Ahmedabad Smash Masters, who hadn’t lost a tie until then. With the kind of confidence they displayed, the Smashers are now looking every bit like the champions they were in the second season of this pan-Indian competition.

The others who contributed to Chennai’s cause were the World No. 9 mixed doubles pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock, 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rajeev Ouseph, former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun and the men’s doubles pair of Adcock and Sumeeth Reddy.