PBL 2018: Indonesia’s Pia Zebadiah goes down fighting in a thriller

Indonesia’s veteran doubles exponent Pia Zebadiah and Korea’s Kim Gi Jung went down fighting in a thrilling mixed doubles final rubber at the Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) in Pune, India on Saturday.

The result meant that the two-time runners-up Mumbai Rockets succumbed to a narrow 3-4 defeat to Season 4 debutants Pune 7 Aces in a highly exciting tie that went down to the wire. This was the Pune franchise’s first ever win at the PBL 2018.

Zebadiah, who has been a former World No. 6 in both women’s doubles and mixed doubles, has vast experience of playing at this pan-Indian competition. Last season she played a crucial role in the final to guide the Hyderabad Hunters to their maiden title.

However, this time the change of team hasn’t worked out well for her and the doubles ace has not been successful so far. She has failed to get a win in all three of her outings.

Against the Pune 7 Aces’ Vladimir Ivanov and Line Kjaersfeldt in the PBL 2018 clash, Pia and Kim were the favourites. However, some smart placement by Line and some superb attacking intent from Ivanov kept the Indonesian-Korean combine on the backfoot in the early stages of the mixed doubles rubber.

Having lost a close first game, Zebadiah and Kim staged a terrific fightback and staved off the challenge from Ivanov and Kjaersfeldt smartly to take the second game 15-11.

But that couldn’t deter the Pune pair and they came back anyway to notch up a 15-13, 11-15, 15-12 win.

Earlier in the day, Pune’s Kjaersfeldt got the better of Mumbai’s Shreyanshi Pardeshi 15-11, 15-7. It was followed by a strong 15-14, 15-7 win for Pune’s Ivanov and Chirag Shetty over Mumbai’s Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae.

Mumbai got back into contention through Anders Antonsen and Sameer Verma’s twin wins. While Antonsen beat Lakshya Sen 15-13, 7-15, 15-8, Verma made short work of Harsheel Dani 15-7, 15-10.

Image Courtesy: Indosport