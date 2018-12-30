PBL 2018: Thailand’s Tanongsak stuns Sugiarto to guide North Eastern Warriors to a win

The most anticipated Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) match of Saturday evening lived up to expectations as Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk beat Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto at Pune, India.

With a fabulous 15-5, 15-12 win over the World No. 9, Saensomboonsuk guided the North Eastern Warriors to a commanding 4-0 win over former champions Delhi Dashers.

Sugiarto led Saensomboonsuk 4-2 in their BWF head-to-head meetings and, naturally, had the edge in this PBL 2018 showdown.

The 30-year-old, Delhi’s MVP in Season 1, showed some amazing resurgence in the 2018 season. Having been consistent throughout the year since his triumph at the Thailand Masters, the former World Championships bronze medallist even qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals.

In contrast, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk did not have any achievement this year as noteworthy as the Indonesian. With his world ranking slipping to No. 55, the Thai did not have a season to remember on the BWF circuit.

That said, the 28-year-old was coming into this PBL 2018 match on the back of a three-game win over Mumbai Rockets’ Anders Antonsen. Tanongsak drew confidence from that win and showed that he was in no mood to relent. The southpaw kept smashing hard as Sugiarto found it hard to stop his opponent.

The second game turned out to be a lot more competitive, however. A few errors crept into Tanongsak’s play which allowed the Delhi shuttler to reduce the deficit from 6-11 to 9-11. The Thai then quashed all hopes of a Sugiarto comeback by cutting down on his errors to take the second game 15-12, and with it, the match.

In the other matches of the day, Warriors’ Rituparna Das upset the higher-ranked Evgeniya Kosetskaya 15-13, 15-9 in women’s singles. Tian Houwei too grabbed a 12-15, 15-7, 15-14 comeback victory in a thrilling encounter with Delhi’s HS Prannoy.

The North Eastern Warriors also won the men’s doubles rubber when Liao Min Chun and Yoo Yeon Seong combined to pummel Delhi’s Chai Biao and Wang Sijie 15-9, 15-6.

Thailand’s Maneepong Jongjit helped salvage some pride for the struggling Dashers at the end of the day. In the mixed doubles rubber, he and Kosetskaya held their nerve for a narrow 12-15, 15-7, 15-14 win over the Warriors’ Chun and Kim Ha Na.