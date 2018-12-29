PBL 2018: Thailand’s Bodin Isara stays unbeaten this season

While the Hyderabad Hunters slumped to their first loss of the season, there was no change in the fortunes of their star men’s doubles shuttler, Bodin Isara of Thailand at the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) in Hyderabad, India.

Isara and Korea’s Kim Sa Rang kept their winning streak going with a commanding 15-9, 15-13 victory over Awadhe Warriors’ Yang Lee and Mathias Christiansen even as the defending champions lost their overall tie 1-4.

Isara has formerly been ranked as high as No. 7 in men’s doubles and his partnership with the former World No. 2 Kim is reaping rich dividends at the PBL 2018. The two combined to inflict a 13-15, 15-10, 15-13 defeat on the Pune 7 Aces’ Trump team of Mathias Boe and Chirag Shetty in Hyderabad’s first outing this season.

The two then played a crucial role again in getting Hyderabad’s second win of PBL 2018. Having been put as the Trump pair, the Thai-Korean partnership showed some stunning resilience to grind out yet another win.

Isara and Rang lost the first game but rebounded in style for a 13-15, 15-12, 15-10 victory over the Chennai Smashers’ Or Chin Chung and B Sumeeth Reddy.

In Hyderabad’s third match this season, the team’s winning streak came to an end. However, Isara and Rang kept going and even had their most comfortable outing in what would just be the second win of the day for Hyderabad in five matches.

The only other win of an otherwise miserable evening for the Season 3 winners came through their men’s singles shuttler Mark Caljouw, who is playing at this league for the first time.

The highly aggressive Dutchman produced a barrage of smashes to push past Korea’s Lee Dong Keun 15-10, 7-15, 15-7.

Earlier in the day, in a massive upset, BWF World Tour Finals champion PV Sindhu lost 13-15, 8-15 to World No. 10 Beiwen Zhang. Sindhu’s loss cost the Hunters dearly and they could never recover from that.