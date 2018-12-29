PBL 2018: Indonesia’s Ahsan and Setiawan dazzle in Bengaluru vs Ahmedabad clash

That age is just a number Indonesia’s veteran men’s doubles pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan showed once again.

The veteran Indonesian men’s doubles pair, who are a part of Bengaluru Raptors, had absolutely no problem in notching up a commanding 15-13, 15-9 win over Kidambi Nandagopal and Lee Chun Hei Reginald of Ahmedabad Smash Masters at the Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) in Hyderabad, India.

Ahsan and Setiawan were given the responsibility of carrying out the Trump duty for the team from Bengaluru and they thoroughly lived up to the expectations. However, it couldn’t prevent the Raptors from going down narrowly 3-4 to the Ahmedabad franchise.

Ahsan and Setiawan are two of the biggest names in men’s doubles badminton. The 34-year-old Setiawan himself is a legend of the game and has an Olympic gold as well as three World Championships titles to his credit.

Two of his three crowns at the World Championships were earned with his current partner, Ahsan and the two even climbed to the pinnacle of the world rankings in 2013. This year they won the Singapore Open and made it to the BWF World Tour Finals as well.

The PBL 2018 is their first tournament since their outing at the season-ending championships, where they bowed out in the group stage.

It’s thus no wonder that the Bengaluru franchise had opted to acquire their services in the auction. Ahsan and Setiawan are one of the few regular teams playing at this pan-Indian competition and their chemistry was evident right from the start.

From selecting the right moment to go for thunderous smashes to using their guile and finesse to cut short a rally — they did everything right.

Even though the final result did not go Bengaluru’s way, the Indonesians’ performance certainly filled them with hopes of a turnaround in their next matches.

There was another shuttler from South East Asia in this clash. Malaysia’s World No. 23 men’s singles expert Daren Liew crossed swords with India’s Kidambi Srikanth.

While Liew was representing the Smash Masters in the absence of former world champion Viktor Axelsen, Srikanth was the skipper of the Raptors. The Malaysian has been a nemesis for Srikanth on the BWF circuit, having won all three of their showdowns.

Even though Srikanth began strongly, Liew did manage to come back to take the second game once Srikanth spiralled off into an erroneous mode.

However, the World No. 8 found his aggressive shots just in time in the decider to stave off the dangerous Liew en route to a 15-9, 6-15, 15-11 win.