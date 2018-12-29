PBL 2018: Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk looks to continue winning run

Thailand’s men’s singles shuttler Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk was a revelation as the North Eastern Warriors notched up their first win of the season at the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL 2018) in Hyderabad, India.

Pitted against two-time runners-up Mumbai Rockets, the North Eastern Warriors were always the underdogs. But the debutants of last season played out of their skin to upset the Mumbai brigade 4-1 in a stunning outcome.

Particularly impressive was Saensomboonsuk, who has been ranked as high as No. 9 in 2016. The left-handed Bangkok-born shuttler showed in ample amounts why he was once a top-10 player as he battled for three games to defeat Mumbai’s Trump player Anders Antonsen 15-9, 10-15, 15-11.

In the current world rankings, Antonsen is the higher ranked player at No. 18 while the veteran 28-year-old Thai has plummeted to No. 55 after a year of injury and inconsistency.

But ranking mattered little on the court as the Thai refused to allow any room for the young Dane to settle into the match.

Tanongsak’s defeat of the Rockets’ Trump erased whatever little hopes they had of a comeback since former Indian national champion Rituparna Das too delivered a win for the Warriors in her Trump match.

In a clash of two of India’s rising stars, Das stormed back from a game down to edge Mumbai’s Shreyanshi Pardeshi 12-15, 15-10, 15-12.

The Warriors also got another win through their mixed doubles pair of Liao Min Chun and Kim Ha Na. The Taipei-Korean combine prevailed over Mumbai’s Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth 15-6, 15-13.

Despite those three wins, the North Eastern Warriors did not have a flawless day for Tian Houwei and the men’s doubles pair of Chun and Yoo Yeon Seong lost their respective matches.

Having won their first match at the PBL 2018, the Warriors will be upbeat to continue their winning momentum when they take on the struggling Delhi Dashers in the Pune leg. The Season 1 champions have lost both their matches so far in Season 4 and would need to do a lot of hard work to get back on the winning side.

Tanongsak might have to lock horns with Indonesia’s World No. 9 Tommy Sugiarto in an interesting clash between two highly talented South East Asian shuttlers.

Sugiarto leads their head-to-head record 4-2 on the BWF circuit and has won their last three meetings but most of their matches have been very tight. A lot will depend on the outcome of this clash, should it happen, and the result could help in deciding the tie.