BWF World Rankings: Indonesia’s Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay jumps 41 spots after title win

Indonesia’s rising badminton star Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay jumped 41 spots as the latest BWF World Rankings were released on Thursday, December 27, 2018. The 18-year-old won his maiden career title on the senior circuit at the Turkey International last week. Being unseeded, he dropped only one game in five matches en route to title glory.

Rumbay came to this tournament on the back of a semi-final finish at the Bangladesh International a week earlier.

The teenager had a fine season even on the junior circuit, winning a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championships apart from titles at the India Junior International and the Malaysia International Junior Open.

With the badminton calendar year having reached its off-season, there wasn’t any change for nearly all of the top shuttlers in the BWF World Rankings this week. World No. 7 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting continues to lead three Indonesians in the top 11 of men’s singles. Kantaphon Wangcharoen is the highest-ranked men’s singles player from Thailand at 15th.

Beyond the top 25, Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa dropped a solitary rung to 39th. Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin also slipped to No. 41.

The top women too hold on to their positions in the women’s singles rankings. Ratchanok Intanon is the highest-ranked South East Asian shuttler in that bracket at No. 8, followed by compatriot Nitchaon Jindapol and Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at No. 14 and No. 15 respectively.

The only change in the top 25 is the exchange of ranking spots between Japan’s Aya Ohori and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. Ohori, who triumphed in the USA last week, surged to 18th while the Dane slid to 19th.

In the men’s doubles rankings, the only noticeable change in the top tier is the one-ranking spot rise of Indonesia’s Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto to 18th. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo are still static at the No. 1 position.

The women’s doubles and mixed doubles sections had absolutely no movement for the top 25 pairs. Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu are the highest-ranked team from South East Asia at No. 4.

In the mixed doubles category at the BWF World Rankings, Indonesia’s Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir are just one place above the fifth-placed Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

