PBL 2018: Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto stuns Viktor Axelsen in Delhi vs Ahmedabad clash

Indonesian men’s singles veteran Tommy Sugiarto stole the show with his thrilling victory over former world champion Viktor Axelsen at the Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 4 in Hyderabad. But he couldn’t prevent his team, Delhi Dashers, from slumping to a 1-4 loss to Ahmedabad Smash Masters.

Sugiarto trails Axelsen 2-4 in their head-to-head meetings and had lost the last three times they met. However, that couldn’t deter him from posting a 15-12, 10-15, 15-8 win over the former World No. 1.

It wasn’t easy at all for Sugiarto. Having won his first PBL Season 4 match with consummate ease, the 6’4″ Dane looked thoroughly in control of the proceedings when the match began.

After Axelsen had raced ahead to 6-1, Sugiarto settled into the match and patiently kept chipping away at the big lead. Having trailed 6-8 at the time of the interval, he drew level at 12-12 before pocketing the first game in a stunning turnaround.

Looking every bit the dangerous opponent he is known to be, Axelsen rebounded in style in the second game. Opening up an 8-4 advantage, he closed out the second game 15-10.

In total contrast, Sugiarto was the one who set the early tempo in the decider as he led 8-2. Axelsen could never recover from the setback and the World No. 9 completed the victory much to the delight of the Delhi Dashers team.

Even if that win gave them some glimmer of hope, it couldn’t do much to turn the tide in their favour. In three out of the remaining four matches, the Season 1 champions lost, which resulted in their second consecutive defeat at the PBL 2018.

The only other win for the Delhi franchise came courtesy their men’s doubles pair. Chai Biao and Wang Sijie staved off a late surge from Ahmedabad’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chun Hei Reginald for a 15-9, 9-15, 15-13 win.

The Dashers had a huge setback when they lost their Trump match. The Delhi skipper HS Prannoy went down to Malaysia’s World No. 23 Daren Liew 12-15, 13-15. And that cost them dearly.

In mixed doubles, Ahmedabad’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sikki Reddy beat Delhi’s Maneepong Jongjit and Chia Hsin Lee 15-11, 15-10.

Ahmedabad’s Scottish women’s singles shuttler Kirsty Gilmour made a strong comeback from a poor start to help secure Ahmedabad’s second win at the PBL 2018. The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Gilmour hurt herself in an attempt to retrieve a netshot but was able to brush it off and record a 12-15, 15-12, 15-7 win over Delhi’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the Smash Masters’ vital Trump match.