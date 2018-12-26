PBL 2018: Thailand’s Bodin Isara helps Hyderabad Hunters secure win

Thailand’s doubles specialist shuttler Bodin Isara played a crucial role in helping the defending champions Hyderabad Hunters get a win as the Hyderabad leg began at the Premier Badminton League Season 4 (PBL). The Season 3 winners pummelled the Season 2 winners Chennai Smashers 5-0.

The 28-year-old Isara has been ranked as high as No. 7 in the world in men’s doubles in 2013. The Thai had been a regular at the PBL — a premier pan-Indian franchise-based badminton competition being played in India.

In an attempt to popularize the sport more in India by assembling some of the best players in the world, the PBL has resorted to a shorter, more exciting 15-point format games.

In the blockbuster Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers tie, Isara teamed up with Korea’s Kim Sa Rang in the men’s doubles rubber against the Smashers’ Or Chin Chung and B Sumeeth Reddy.

The pressure was on Isara and Rang since the Hunters had selected that match as their Trump Match, meaning they were to grab 2 points on winning it. But a loss would see them concede one vital point.

Isara and Rang were on the back foot when they began since they lost the first game 13-15. But they were able to stage a comeback soon after that and finished with a 13-15, 15-12, 15-10 win to give 2 points to their team.

In a battle of youth vs experience in the first of the men’s singles rubbers, experience prevailed as the 38-year-old Lee Hyun Il of Hyderabad thumped Chennai’s Chong Wei Feng 15-11, 15-13.

With another important point in the kitty, Team Hyderabad soared to a 3-0 lead and were looking good enough to win their second match at the PBL Season 4.

It was then that their winning momentum got halted. BWF World Tour Finals champion PV Sindhu was beaten 13-15, 15-14, 7-15 by Chennai’s former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun.

The Korean had got the better of Sindhu in their last encounter at the Hong Kong Open. And that is the reason why, it was not a surprise that the Indian succumbed to a defeat at the hands of her nemesis, who has beaten Sindhu six times in 14 meetings in the international circuit.

That opened the account for the Smashers who were then trailing the Hyderabad Hunters 1-3.

It was then left to World No. 35 Mark Caljouw to widen the gap between the two teams. The Hunters man did full justice to the faith that his team had on him. He edged former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap 15-11, 14-15, 15-13 in Chennai’s trump match.

Losing the all-important Trump Match cost them dearly and erased whatever little hopes they had of a comeback since the result meant they were staring at a 0-4 deficit at the end of the fourth match.

In the last match of the day, the reigning PBL champions showed glimpses of their fighting spirit and resilience when the pair of Rang and Eom Hye Won pulled off a three-game victory.

The Koreans fought back from a game down to beat the Smashers’ World No. 9 duo of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock 14-15, 15-13, 15-14.

With that one point earned in the mixed doubles rubber, the Hunters managed to slam shut the match with a commanding 5-0 triumph.