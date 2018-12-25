Yonex/K&D Graphics International Challenge: Thai pair loses final; Japan’s Aya Ohori wins title

Thailand’s mixed doubles pair of Natchanon Tulamok and Natcha Saengchote’s gallant run ended in the final at the 2018 Yonex/K&D Graphics International Challenge in Orange County, USA. The Thai team could not put up much resistance against the top seeds Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara of Japan and went down 7-21, 16-21 in just 28 minutes.

In women’s singles, Japan’s Aya Ohori lived up to her top billing as she demolished Canada’s Talia Ng 21-6, 21-7 in just 30 minutes. This was the first title of the season for the World No. 19.

The title win came after she endured six consecutive defeats in a season full of struggles and inconsistency.

At the Yonex/K&D Graphics International Challenge tournament, the Japanese found her rhythm back and did not drop a game in five matches on her way to the title.

The men’s singles final was an all-Japanese affair where World No. 106 Koki Watanabe edged World Junior Championships silver medallist Kodai Naraoka 21-14, 14-21, 21-15 in 1 hour 15 minutes. For the young Naraoka, this was his second consecutive final loss after his defeat to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the World Junior Championships in November.

As for the 19-year-old Watanabe, this was his first title of the season having lost the Russian Open final to India’s Sourabh Verma in July.

Only in the women’s doubles and the men’s doubles categories did non-Japanese shuttlers emerge victorious. Top seeded Canadians Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai needed 47 minutes to subdue the challenge of the unseeded Chinese Taipei pair of Hung Shih Han and Chien Hui Yu 21-19, 21-15.

The men’s doubles category witnessed an upset as the unseeded Chinese Taipei combine of Lu Chia Hung and Lu Chia Pin stunned the second seeds Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-18, 21-10 in just 30 minutes.

This was one of the last few tournaments that the shuttlers participated in before the international circuit wrapped up its 2018 season this week.