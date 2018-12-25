Indonesia’s Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay wins Turkey International Series title

Indonesian shuttlers had a grand outing at the recently-concluded Turkey International Series in Ankara, Turkey where they won in three out of the five categories. 18-year-old rising star Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay ended the 2018 season on a high by winning the men’s singles title.

The teenager was unfazed by his unseeded status as he took on the third seed Emre Lale of Turkey in the summit clash. He simply blew away his higher-ranked opponent in the first game, winning it 21-9.

In the second game, he did face some stiff resistance but it was still not enough to subdue Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay, who went on to win the match 21-9, 21-14. This was his first title in the senior international circuit.

His best performance at the senior level before this event was at the Peru International Series last year, where he had finished as the runner-up. This year he excelled in the junior circuit, winning the India Junior International and the Malaysia International Junior Open in back-to-back weeks. He also won a bronze medal at the Asia Junior Championships, losing to eventual champion Lakshya Sen.

The young Indonesian made it to the semi-finals of the Bangladesh International Challenge before coming to Turkey. Carrying that form forward, he accounted for the top seed as well as the fourth seed on his way to reaching the final.

In men’s doubles, Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin edged fellow unseeded English pair of Peter Briggs and Gregory Mairs 21-14, 13-21, 23-21 in a 62-minute battle. The women’s doubles section also saw a final between two unseeded teams where Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah beat Metya Inayah Cindiani and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 21-15, 21-7 in an all-Indonesian final.

In women’s singles, Turkish third seed Ozge Bayrak had to work hard to prevail over China’s Li Yun 21-19, 12-21, 21-17 in 61 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Singapore’s Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han defeated Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 21-19, 16-21, 21-12.

Photo courtesy of Badminton Indonesia