BWF World Rankings: Tommy Sugiarto climbs one spot; 2 Indonesians in top 10

Indonesian men’s singles veteran shuttler Tommy Sugiarto climbed up one place to No. 9 as the latest BWF world rankings were released on December 20, 2018.

The rise was possible after he won one of his group matches at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 last week.

The 30-year-old is still two places behind his younger compatriot, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who continues to be the highest-ranked Southeast Asian men’s singles shuttler at No. 7. Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie holds on to his 11th position, making it three Indonesians within the top 11.

Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who also qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, has risen a couple of spots to 15th, overtaking Khosit Phetpradab to become Thailand’s No. 1 men’s singles player.

Suppanyu Avihingsanon, also of Thailand, surged a solitary ranking spot to reach a career-high 19th in the latest BWF world rankings.

Intanon stays at No. 8 in women’s singles

In women’s singles, BWF World Tour Finals 2018 semi-finalist Ratchanok Intanon maintains her eighth spot. The former world champion lost to eventual winner PV Sindhu in the last-four stage but can be proud of the resurgence she showed towards the end of the season after struggling for a few months.

Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol has slipped one spot to 14th and is followed by Indonesia’s former world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at 15th.

The biggest movers in the top 20 were India’s Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara after their final at the season-ender. 2018 World Tour Finals runner-up Okuhara climbed three spots to become the new No. 2 while Sindhu is right behind her at No. 3.

Thai mixed doubles pair in top 5

The most significant movement by any team from Southeast Asia in doubles was in the mixed doubles category. Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai’s superb show at the season-ending championships was rewarded with a jump of two places to a career-best ranking of No. 5.

The two reached the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament and even snatched a game from the World No. 1 pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong before going down in three.

They are the No. 2 team from Southeast Asia in this section where the leading team from this region is that of Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad of Indonesia. At No. 6 are Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.

In men’s doubles, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo continue to head the rankings. The Indonesians had to retire from the World Tour Finals in a disappointing finish to the season after being dominant for the entirety of the year.

Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto dropped one place to seventh in the latest BWF World Rankings. Two-time world champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan remain perched at No. 9, making it three Indonesian pairs within the top 10.

While the top three are all Japanese in women’s doubles, the No. 4 position is occupied by Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu. Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai are the only other Southeast Asian team in the top 10 in this category, at No. 8.