IAAF upholds Russia ban

The IAAF Council has upheld the suspension of the All-Russia Athletic Federation following a meeting in Monaco.

Russia remains banned from international athletics after the IAAF accepted its taskforce’s recommendation not to reinstate the country’s national federation.

The IAAF banned the All-Russia Athletic Federation (RusAF) in November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping in an independent report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Russia will not be reinstated until samples and data from its former anti-doping laboratory are supplied to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Furthermore, RusAF must pay all the costs incurred by the taskforce and those related to cases taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

RusAF in September lodged an appeal with CAS over the IAAF’s decision to prolong its ban last July. A date for the hearing has yet to be announced.

Rune Andersen, the head of the IAAF’s taskforce on Russia, said: “I hope they’ll deliver the data by the end of this year. But I cannot go any further than that.

“We’ve received no assurances it will be delivered to us directly.

“Assurances have been given to WADA and WADA has set a deadline of December 31 to receive the data. We’ll have to rely on receiving the data from WADA before handing it to the AIU.”

The IAAF’s decision comes despite the International Olympic Committee and WADA having revoked their own suspensions of Russia.

Russians can participate at IAAF events under a neutral flag providing they meet the criteria set out by the organisation’s doping review board.