19 year old Japanese girl Rei Iida has received praise from all quarters for the sheer grit and determination she displayed after she broke her leg during a marathon, and still insisted on crawling through 200 meters of hot tarmac on all fours, so that she could reach the handover point and allow her teammate to continue the race.

A Japanese runner who broke her leg during a relay race. She crawled to her partner so the team would be able to continue the race. Lets share her story with the world. pic.twitter.com/NNiSL9Q64F — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) November 11, 2018

Her teammate, who is also shown visibly crying in the video, then resumes the race as Iida was reportedly taken to a hospital. You can also see the blood on her knees, from crawling on all fours on the tarmac.

Lida and her team Iwatani Sangyo, was participating in the corporate “ekiden” relay marathon when the incident took place.

The tournament organizers reportedly came under fire for allowing Iida to crawl to the finish line, but it would seem that despite their protests, the choice to continue to the handover point was her choice.

According to Stuff.co, the head judge of the event admitted as much, saying that Iida was only allowed to see the race through because she was relatively close to the finishing point.

“I struggled to decide whether I should stop her, but I felt she could do it as she was almost at her goal.” he mentioned.