The IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year shortlist has been announced, with Christian Coleman and Eliud Kipchoge among the contenders.

Christian Coleman, Eliud Kipchoge and Noah Lyles are among a 10-man shortlist for the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year.

Sprint star Coleman backed up a stellar 2017, which included World Championship silver in the 100 metres in London.

The American became the world indoor record holder and world indoor champion in the 60m, while also posting the world-lead time and finishing as Diamond League champion in the 100m.

Kipchoge enjoyed a standout year, winning the London and Berlin Marathons – the latter triumph seeing him make the biggest improvement in the men’s marathon world record since 1967.

Coleman’s compatriot Lyles went unbeaten in his five races over 200m, including the Diamond League final, and posted a world-lead time.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2018 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco Here is the list of 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year Read: https://t.co/hFKv6Er20V pic.twitter.com/1ejVCrPQPx — IAAF (@iaaforg) October 23, 2018

Kevin Mayer also makes the shortlist after breaking the decathlon world record, as does European pole vault champion Armand Duplantis and world-lead 800m runner Emmanuel Korir.

Timothy Cheruiyot, Luvo Manyonga, Abderrahman Samba and Tomas Walsh complete the list.

After a process combining votes from the IAAF Council, the IAAF Family and the public, the finalist will be presented at a Monaco awards ceremony on December 4.

On Monday, the likes of Caster Semenya and Dina Asher-Smith were shortlisted for the Female Athlete of the Year prize.