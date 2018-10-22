Ten women, including Caster Semenya and Dina Asher-Smith, are on a shortlist for the IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year award.

Caster Semenya and Dina Asher-Smith have both made the shortlist for the IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year award.

The two track stars headline the group of 10 women, rewarded for sparkling seasons in which they have dominated in their respective disciplines.

Semenya, the South African, has been unbeaten in her nine 800m finals this year, as well as clinching the Commonwealth 1500 metres title. She leads the world this season in 800m and 1000m.

Meanwhile, Asher-Smith is both European champion and the world leader over 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2018 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco The IAAF is pleased to confirm a list of 10 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Yearhttps://t.co/8qhAXy2P2y pic.twitter.com/fge0LSDI9N — IAAF (@iaaforg) October 22, 2018

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, another sprinter, is among the others on the list, along with Croatian discus thrower Sandra Perkovic and long and triple jumper Caterine Ibarguen.

The list is completed by Beatrice Chepkoech, Sifan Hassan, Mariya Lasitskene, Nafissatou Thiam and Anita Wlodarczyk.

After a process combining votes from the IAAF Council, the IAAF Family and the public, the finalist will be presented at a Monaco awards ceremony on December 4.