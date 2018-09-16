Kipchoge breaks marathon world record

Eliud Kipchoge raced to world record time with another Berlin Marathon victory on Sunday in Germany.

The Kenyan star beat fellow countryman Dennis Kimetto’s previous record by over a minute as he breaking the tape at 2:01:39 in splendid isolation on the streets of the German capital.

“I lack words to describe this day,” said the reigning Olympic champion after the feat.

“I am really grateful, happy to smash the world record. It was hard. I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my programme and my coach. That’s what pushed me in the last kilometres.”

#berlin42

Official results:

Men:

1. Eliud KipchogeKEN2:01:39

2. Amos KiprutoKEN2:06:23

3. Wilson KipsangKEN2:06:48

4. Shogo NakamuraJPN2:08:16

5. Zersenay TadeseERI2:08:46 — BMW BERLIN MARATHON (@berlinmarathonE) September 16, 2018

Kipchoge is one of the most decorated marathoners of all-time, with seven major marathon wins since 2014.