Usain Bolt races in… zero gravity?

Has the fastest man in the world just become the fastest man in space too?

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has also proved he’s pretty quick on earth, but now he’s trying to conquer outer space too.

The retired runner and aspiring professional footballer took flight in a Airbus Zero-G plane above France for a G.H. Mumm Champagne sponsorship on Wednesday.

The promotional event put his legendary speed to the test in a zero-gravity environment.

And even though he didn’t look too quick, it turns out he’s still quicker than his opponents, even when gravity takes the day off.