Indonesia invites Kim Jong Un to Asian Games

Indonesia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.

A similar invitation was also given to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, officials said.

This follows an agreement from the two Koreas back in April to push for a unified delegation from both countries to parade together in the opening ceremony of the Games.

Indonesian officials, led by coordinating Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Puan Maharani, visited North Korea this week to meet Kim Yong Nam, the nominal head of state and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

“The main reason for us coming (to Pyongyang) is to convey an official invitation to the President of North Korea to attend the Asian Games Opening Ceremony on August 18,” Maharani said in a statement issued by the National Police.

The delegation traveled to Seoul last week to deliver a similar invitation to President Moon.

The two countries marched under a unified flag at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year, and it is hoped the Asian Games will offer a chance for the new relationship to be strengthened further.

Among the Indonesian delegation in Pyongyang was Deputy National Police chief Syafruddin, who said security was guaranteed to all countries present at the Asian Games.

“Indonesia’s security is very stable. Don’t worry or hesitate,” said Syafruddin.