Sweden’s new athletics superstar Armand Duplantis landed a pole vault world record for the second successive weekend and then set his sights on Olympic Games glory.

Duplantis cleared 6.18 metres at the indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow as the 20-year-old improved by one centimetre on the mark he set last Saturday in Poland.

Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie was the previous world record holder, with a best clearance of 6.16m indoors and 6.05m outdoors, but Duplantis now holds the two highest clearances in history.

Duplantis had a failure at 5.75m in Glasgow but cleared on his second attempt before going over untroubled at 5.84m and 6.00m.

With victory already assured, the youngster had the bar raised to the world record height and soared over, earning himself a $30,000 bonus.

Duplantis is focused on winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I’m excited for the outdoor season,” he said. “The Olympics is the biggest thing a track and field athlete can compete in and that’s where I want to have my best competition of the season, so it’s a good start but that’s where I want to be the best.”

Reacting to his latest achievement, Duplantis told BBC Sport: “It’s a complicated event and so many things go into creating a good jump.

“There’s so many years of hard work … but I guess when you’re doing it right it seems simple.

“It’s safe to say I feel good on the runway: I feel fast, I feel strong, I feel like I’m working the poles I have really well.”