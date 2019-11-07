IAAF reveals Diamond League changes, stuns Lyles by dropping 200 metres

The 200 metres was among the casualties in a revised Diamond League schedule announced by the IAAF on Wednesday.

The IAAF has announced sweeping changes to the Diamond League schedule in a move intended to boost its value to broadcasters.

In plans revealed on Wednesday, the revised programme for men and women does not feature the 200 metres, 3,000m steeplechase, discus or triple jump on its list of Diamond League official disciplines.

The world governing body carried out research ahead of the 2020 season and said the alterations were made to accommodate a 90-minute broadcast window.

Despite the 200m being cited as one of the most popular disciplines, that sprint event and the steeplechase will each only feature in 10 of the 14 regular meetings on the calendar – five times for men and five times for women – and will not have Diamond League status or feature in the Diamond League Final.

IAAF Diamond League chairman Sebastian Coe said: “Our objective is to create a faster paced, more exciting global league that will be the showcase for our sport. A league that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch.

The 24 #DiamondLeague disciplines (12 male and 12 female) for 2020 have been decided. The eight that won’t be contested at Diamond League Final will still feature at some meetings throughout the season: https://t.co/GVsB50xUy9 pic.twitter.com/OhX3tiLJhO — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) November 6, 2019

“However, we understand the disappointment of those athletes in the disciplines not part of the 2020 Diamond League season.

“We want to thank the 10 Diamond League meetings which have found a way to include the 200 metres or the 3,000-metre steeplechase, male and female, during the 2020 season and the four meetings hosting a discus throw competition or a triple jump competition.”

Noah Lyles, who has won the men’s 200m in each of the last three seasons, tweeted his apparent dismay at the decision, posting an image of cartoon character Lisa Simpson appearing surprised along with the words: “Wow no 200m”.

Zurich will host the Diamond League Final in 2020 and 2021 as the series switches to a single-day format.