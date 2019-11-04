Marathon debutant Joyciline Jepkosgei and Geoffrey Kamworor seal Kenya double in New York

The 25-year-old Joyciline Jepkosgei made a dream marathon debut in New York, while Geoffrey Kamworor won the men’s race for a second time

Joyciline Jepkosgei stormed away to win Sunday’s New York Marathon on her debut at the distance and Geoffrey Kamworor took the men’s title to secure a Kenyan double.

Jepkosgei won the New York City Half Marathon in March, and she clocked two hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds – the second-fastest time by a woman in the race’s open division – in her first competitive run at double the distance.

The Kenyan half marathon world record holder was a pacemaker at the London Marathon in April and proved she could time her race to perfection just over six months later.

Jepkosgei finished just seven seconds shy of the course record after breaking away from Mary Keitany in the 23rd mile to claim a magnificent victory.

Keitany, winner in New York in four of the last five years, was unable to catch her 25-year-old compatriot and finished second, ahead of Ethiopian Ruti Aga.

Kamworor, champion in New York two years ago, crossed the line in 2:08:13 to win the men’s race after making his move at the 24-mile mark.

The 26-year-old was runner-up behind Lelisa Desisa last year, but went one better after warming up for the race in style by setting a new half marathon world record of 58:01 in Copenhagen last month.

Desisa dropped out after only seven miles in New York, almost a month after winning gold at the World Championships in sweltering Doha.