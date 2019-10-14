Long-distance king Eliud Kipchoge is among the contenders to be named the best athlete in the year after landing the award in 2018.

Eliud Kipchoge has been shortlisted for the Male World Athlete of the Year two days after making history in Vienna.

The legendary Kenyan long-distance runner became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours in the Austrian capital on Saturday.

Marathon world-record holder and Olympic champion Kipchoge, 34, is among 11 nominees to be named the best male athlete of 2019 – an award he won last year.

New world 100 metres world champion Christian Coleman of the United States was also announced as a nominee on Monday along with compatriot and 200m world champion Noah Lyles.

Steven Gardiner, unbeaten this year in the 400m, 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, 400m hurdles star Karsten Warholm, 800m world champion Donavan Brazier and Joshua Cheptegei – winner of the 10000m in Doha this month – are also contenders.

Triple jump king Christian Taylor, discus world champion Daniel Stahl and pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks have also been recognised for outstanding performances this year.