World Athletics Championships: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruises to gold in 100 metres

Dina Asher-Smith set a new British record in the women’s 100 metres final but it was Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who claimed gold in Doha

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the quickest time of 2019 in the women’s 100 metres final to claim gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The Jamaican breezed through her heats and kept up her phenomenal levels in the showpiece event in Doha, crossing the finish line in 10.71 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith claimed silver with a new British record of 10.83, with the 23-year-old getting her country’s first medal of the championships.

There were three other finals before the main event of day three, with the United States having convincingly taken gold in the men’s triple jump through Christian Taylor and the mixed-gender 4x400m relay – where the great Allyson Felix made history.

FRASER-PRYCE JUST TOO GOOD

It is eight world titles and counting for Fraser-Pryce, who at 32 is showing no signs of slowing down. She had the gold wrapped up by the halfway stage, although Asher-Smith battled tenaciously.

“I worked so hard for this for this championship and hopefully I’ll go on to do bigger things,” Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

“A PB, a national record – that is more than you can ask for in a final. Shelly-Ann did a fantastic performance and that’s why she’s an absolute legend. I am happy.”

A scramble in the last 30 looked set to scupper Asher-Smith’s silver hopes, but she recouped to driver over ahead of Marie Josee Ta Lou, who secured the final podium spot for Ivory Coast by 0.03 seconds.

But the day belonged to Fraser-Pryce, who paraded around her victory lap with her infant son in her arms.

FELIX SURPASSES BOLT’S HAUL

Felix became the most decorated athlete in the World Championships as she helped the United States to victory in the mixed-gender 4x400m relay.

Felix was level with Bolt on 11 gold medals at the World Championships prior to the final of the newly introduced event.

With Michael Cherry powering away on the final stretch – Felix having raced in the second leg – the 33-year-old clinched a record-setting 12th gold.

Poland made a brave decision to mix up their order and have a female runner defend a last-leg lead, but Cherry ultimately had too much as the USA set a new world record.

There’s a reason his twitter handle is @Taylored2jump It’s 17.92m and a record fourth #WorldAthleticsChamps triple jump for the American. pic.twitter.com/H5Tvmr8VRM — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 29, 2019

TAYLOR MAKES IT FOUR

Two-time Olympic champion Taylor had gold sewn up before he made his final jump, with compatriot Will Cayle managing 17.74m, shy of his team-mate’s 17.92m effort.

Taylor had a go at bettering his leading mark but could not quite manage it.

However, the four-time world champion now has a top 10 performance average of 17.96m, which moves him ahead of long-reigning world record holder Jonathan Edwards.

HIGHLIGHT: Bengtsson bounces back

Swedish pole-vaulter Angelica Bengtsson suffered a nasty fall during the final, with her pole snapping just as she began her climb.

However, despite her awkward landing, she recovered her composure and went on to claim a new national record of 4.80m to keep herself in contention.

Resilience personified @AngelicaB_PV has a pretty rough landing, gets up, dusts herself off and clears a national record 4.80m!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/kXNux1pgEP — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 29, 2019

Ultimately, Bengtsson’s efforts were not enough for a medal, with Anzhelika Sidorova claiming gold when she cleared Sandi Morris’ effort of 4.95m.

Katerina Stefanidi came in third to earn bronze, with Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw finishing fourth.