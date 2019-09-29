World Athletics Championships: Coleman beats Gatlin to gold

Justin Gatlin lost his World Athletics Championships 100 metres crown to Christian Coleman in Doha on Saturday.

Christian Coleman took World Athletics Championships gold in the men’s 100 metres final with the sixth quickest time in history.

The American clocked 9.76seconds to get revenge on compatriot Justin Gatlin after finishing second to his rival in London two years ago.

Gatlin ran 9.89seconds, while Andre De Grasse was third in 9.90secs, but once again the action was played out against the backdrop of a largely empty stadium in Doha.

There were three other finals before the blue-riband event, with winners crowned in the women’s hammer throw and 10,000m, and the men’s long jump.

World’s fastest man, enter @__coleman Coleman is now the new World Champion of the Men’s 100m with a world leading time of 9.76 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/zrcycRTrex — IAAFDoha2019 (@IAAFDoha2019) September 28, 2019

COOL COLEMAN IS DOHA’S SPRINT KING

Coleman went into Saturday’s final as the clear favourite to win and never looked in danger of suffering an upset loss.

Quick out of the blocks and leading from the off, the 23-year-old set a world-leading time to secure the biggest win of his career.

His closest competition came from the divisive Gatlin who, at the age of 37, took silver as he surrendered his world title.

The top five – completed by Akani Simbine and Yohan Blake – all ran under 10 seconds.

GAYLE SEALS LONG JUMP TRIUMPH

Tajay Gayle’s leap of 8.69m won him gold in the men’s long jump, a full 30cm ahead of Jeff Henderson.

The Jamaican, who only narrowly qualified for the final, set a world-leading distance with his fourth attempt, which proved to be his last.

Olympic champion Henderson could only register 8.17m with his final effort, leaving him to settle for silver with a best jump of 8.39m.

Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria was third after posting a distance of 8.34m.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan prevailed in the 10,000m, with Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and Kenya’s Agnes Jebet Tirop rounding off the podium.

DeAnna Price sealed another gold for the USA in the women’s hammer throw, with Joanna Fiodorow taking silver for Poland and Wang Zheng adding a bronze to China’s medal tally.

Sifan Hassan takes GOLD in the Women’s 10,000m for the Netherlands 🇳🇱#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/nyhwNtgVN6 — IAAFDoha2019 (@IAAFDoha2019) September 28, 2019

USA CLAIM WORLD RECORD

The first world record of this championships went to America’s mixed 4x400m relay team.

Tyrell Richard, Jessica Beard, Jasmine Blocker and Obi Igbokwe combined to run 3:12.42 on the event’s maiden outing at this competition.

Jamaica came a close second, with Bahrain third.