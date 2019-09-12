I will never take drugs in my life – Coleman

Sprinter Christian Coleman has defended himself in an Instagram post, saying he is “the biggest advocate for clean sport”.

Christian Coleman has hit out at “disrespectful fake fans” and vowed he will never fail a drugs test in his life after being cleared to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Coleman was facing a potential two-year ban after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) last month charged the sprinter for missing three random drugs tests in the space of a year.

USADA withdrew the charges after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency over whether Coleman missed the tests.

The 23-year-old maintained his innocence throughout and on Wednesday defended himself as he prepares to go for 100 metres gold in Qatar.

He posted on Instagram: “I put my heart and soul into track and field and worked hard to get where I am today.

“It’s simply disrespectful when fake fans speculate and talk about drugs in relation to the great athletes we have in this sport. It does nothing but hold the sport back from the popularity I know it can reach in the future.

“I shouldn’t have to defend myself but for the first and last time I literally do not take ANY supplements or protein powders. Nothing even legal to help with recovery. Nothing. I work hard at practice, drink water and Powerade, rest, and work even harder the next day.

“Therefore I have never failed a drug test and never will. I’m the biggest advocate for clean sport because I know the sacrifice and what it takes to make it to this level.

“There have been a lot of inaccurate things said in the media over the past few weeks – it’s a shame we live in a world where clicks=money, yet people still believe everything they read.

“Huge Thank you to all my supporters. Can’t wait for World Champs. See y’all in Doha.”