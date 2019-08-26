Olympic champion Rudisha ‘fine with no injuries’ after bus crash

Double Olympic champion David Rudisha was able to walk away from a road accident involving his vehicle and a bus, he revealed.

David Rudisha has confirmed he incredibly emerged unharmed from a “tragic road accident” as he collided with a bus.

The Kenyan athlete, who won gold in the 800 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, revealed details of the incident on Monday.

Rudisha informed fans on Twitter that he was fit and well despite sharing an image of his vehicle, which was crushed in the accident in his home country.

“Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life,” he wrote. “Saturday night around 1030Hrs I survived a tragic road accident at Keroka on my way home to Kilgoris after a head on collision with a bus plying Kisii Nairobi Route.

“I am fine with no injuries! Thank you for your prayers.”