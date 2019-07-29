Muhammad sets new 400m hurdles WR, but does not expect it to last long

It took nearly 16 years for the 400m hurdles world record to be broken, but Dalilah Muhammad is not anticipating her mark to last as long.

Dalilah Muhammad does not expect her new women’s 400m hurdles world record to last long after the Olympic champion broke the previous mark, which had stood for nearly 16 years, on Sunday.

Muhammad improved on Yuliya Pechonkina’s record of 52.34 seconds, set in August 2003, as she clinched her place at this year’s World Athletics Championships with victory at the US Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The 29-year-old blazed round a wet track at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa in 52.20 seconds to write her name in the record books.

“I’m still in shock,” she said afterwards. “I broke the world record. I don’t think it’s hit me yet.

“This year, the world record has been on my mind. I knew the field was so strong going in. I think we all decided going in, that’s what we would have to chase for to make the [world championships] team.

“I’m sure it’s not going to be too long before it’s broken again.”