A spiritual leader’s tweet congratulating athlete Hima Das goes viral for all the wrong reasons in India

Indian spiritual leader, Sadhguru, became the butt of the joke when he unintentionally used a slang while congratulating Athlete Hima Das. Twitter users were quick to remind him of his mistake while several sided with him stating that he meant something else entirely.

Hima Das, an Indian sprinter, became the toast of the nation when she won five gold medals in athletic meets in under twenty days. The 19-year-old received praise from all over India and even managed to garner the attention of several famous personalities.

One of those personalities, who logged on to Twitter to congratulate Das was an Indian spiritual leader by the name of Sadhguru. However, his good wishes were quickly turned into a joke by the social media, after he used a rather infamous slang in his message.

Sadhguru wrote as follows in his tweet: Hima Das, a Golden Shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings.

Twitter was quick to point out that the term’ Golden Shower’ means something else altogether:

This is precisely why you should not arm nincompoops with the internet. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 24, 2019

Look up the meaning of 'golden shower', o enlightened one 🙂 — arun rk (@catfactor) July 24, 2019

Delete your tweet you bloody moron — 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝔂𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓪 𝓖𝓾𝓱𝓪 (@priyashmita) July 24, 2019

Guruji, May you enjoy many more golden showers too ✋🏼 #GoMutraBucketChallenge — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) July 24, 2019

*cough cough* unfortunate choice of words — sad blue dot 🏳️‍🌈 (@ever_so_tired) July 23, 2019

Twitter won’t be letting go of this one anytime soon!