Move away from cricket, India won their first ever International women’s 100m sprint gold medal today

India may have lost by 18 runs to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but Indians do have something to cheer about. And it comes from track and field.

Dutee Chand has just become the first woman to win an International 100m sprint gold medal for the nation in the World Universiade in Naples, Italy.

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

Chand set a time of 11.32 seconds in the end, and led from start to finish, thus bringing home gold, while also making a massive statement to the world after she came under fire recently.

The 23-year-old came out as the country’s first openly gay athlete after revealing that she was involved in a same-sex relationship with her partner, thus sending shockwaves through India’s conservative background.

“I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person’s choice,” she had said.

But this momentous victory will surely put the critics to rest, and is a crowning achievement that young Chand and the entire nation of India can be very proud of.

(Image credits: @DuteeChand on Twitter).