Semenya in preliminary South Africa World Championships squad

As she waits on the outcome of an appeal against new IAAF regulations, Caster Semenya has made South Africa’s provisional team.

Caster Semenya has been included in South Africa’s preliminary squad for the IAAF World Championships in Doha.

The two-time Olympic 800 metres champion is awaiting the outcome of an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in a bid to overturn a new IAAF ruling.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the IAAF could implement a regulation that would require Semenya to take medication to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete against women in track events ranging from 400m to a mile.

The Swiss Supreme Court has stated that Semenya can compete without restrictions while it considers her appeal, although athletics’ governing body is seeking a “swift reversion” of this order.

The final decision on the ruling will determine whether the 28-year-old is able to compete in the World Championships in September.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has named Semenya among 40 athletes in its preliminary group.

However, ASA notes that Semenya’s inclusion is still subject to the Swiss Supreme Court verdict.

Semenya ruled out retiring after winning the 800m at the Diamond League event in Doha last month, two days after the CAS ruling was announced.