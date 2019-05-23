PSG president Al-Khelaifi denies alleged corruption relating to World Athletics Championship

Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s lawyer says claims he facilitated a bribe to secure the World Athletics Championships for Qatar are “totally false”.

According to reports in France, the Paris Saint-Germain president is accused of validating an illicit payment of €3.1million to help Doha’s bid to stage the finals in 2017.

However, his lawyer, Francis Szpiner, has described the allegations as “totally inaccurate”.

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s name does not appear on any of the documents in the file,” Szpiner told Le Parisien in reference to a case compiled by investigating judge Renaud Van Ruymbeke in Paris.

“It should be noted that Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s initial hearing was only the result of a regrettable confusion by the investigating magistrate,” Szpiner added, with Al-Khelaifi having voluntarily appeared before a judicial inquiry investigating the case in March.

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi has never been operationally involved in Doha’s bid for the World Athletics Championships.”

Qatar was unsuccessful in bids for the 2017 event and the 2020 Olympics but won the right to host the 2019 World Athletics Championships, which are due to take place between September 28 and October 6.