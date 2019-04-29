Semenya-IAAF verdict to be announced on Wednesday

The wait is almost over for a verdict in the case between Caster Semenya and athletics’ world governing body.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce the verdict in Caster Semenya’s case against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Wednesday.

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Semenya is challenging proposed IAAF regulations affecting women with higher than normal levels of testosterone who compete in track events ranging from 400m up to a mile.

CAS last month announced that it will take more time to make a decision on the case after fresh evidence was submitted.

The South African will discover whether she has been successful this week.

Semenya took 5,000m gold at the South African Athletics Championships last week, a distance that would not be affected by new regulations that were due to be implemented last November.

The 28-year-old would either have to take medication in order to compete against women in the 800m, run against men or change events if the verdict goes against her.