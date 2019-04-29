Watch: British runner crawls to finish line in London Marathon

NHS Radiographer Hayley Carruthers’ London Marathon attritional tour-de-force will be remembered for the arduous final few yards. Hayley-beyond exhaustion as she approached the finishing line- sagged to her knees but undeterred, crawled to the finish.

The 26-year-old had to be stretchered off at the end of her race but she has little time for recovery. The British athlete juggles a full-time job with the NHS along with her running. She tends to cancer patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The distance runner puts in nine-hour shifts at the hospital before and trains at five in the morning and evening to prepare for the races.

Speaking to The Telegraph after her body-breaking efforts, she vowed to report for work on Monday:

“I’m definitely back in work tomorrow.”

Today I learnt how NOT to run a marathon! 😂🤪 #londonmarathon atleast I PB’d … pic.twitter.com/iD1FYZSA5N — Hayley Carruthers (@mileswithhayley) April 28, 2019

Carruthers was not impressed by her performance, however. She spoke at length on why she was sapped of energy at the end of the race, pointing out that she should have been more cautious in her approach during the early yards:

“That’s just the nature of the job with the NHS. Although I am proud of the way I got to the finish, I would rather I hadn’t put myself in that situation in the first place by pacing the first half a little more conservatively. The big thing is to learn from it and use it as fuel.

“Ultimately, though, it was about racing the other girls today and our pack definitely went off too fast. I’m not badly injured at all, apart from my pride! I’m really touched that people have been so kind about it. It’s not a reaction I expected – it’s certainly not my goal to end up in that state at the finish.