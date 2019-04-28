Imperious Kipchoge and Kosgei claim record London Marathon wins

Eliud Kipchoge was in a class of his own again on the streets of London after Brigid Kosgei was the youngest female winner.

The irrepressible Eliud Kipchoge shattered the course record to win the London Marathon for an unprecedented fourth time and complete a Kenya double after Brigid Kosgei stormed to a historic victory in the women’s race.

World-record holder Kipchoge produced another remarkable exhibition of long-distance running on Sunday with the second-fastest marathon of all time.

The 34-year-old was in a class of his own yet again, defending his title in a phenomenal two hours, two minutes and 38 seconds.

Kipchoge bettered the previous course record of 2:03:05, which he set three years ago, to become the first man to win the race on four occasions.

ELITE MEN’S RACE It’s a new course record of 2:02:37 (unratified) and the second-fastest time ever for @EliudKipchoge Another sensational performance.#LondonMarathon #ThanksaBillion pic.twitter.com/IuNM78z91f — Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 28, 2019

He broke clear of Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun with around a mile and a quarter to go and there was never going to be any stopping one of the greatest athletes there has ever been.

Ethiopia’s Geremew finished in second place in 2:02:37, with Wasihun (2:03:16) third and Mo Farah (2:05:39) back in fifth on home soil.

Kosgei earlier stormed clear to become the youngest ever winner of the women’s race at the age of 25.

She crossed the line way out on her own in a personal best time of 2:18:20, adding to her triumph in Chicago last year.

Kosgei edged away at the 19-mile mark and moved away from last year’s winner and compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot, who had to settle for second spot in 2:20:14.

Roza Dereje of Ethiopia took third in 2:20:51, while the great Mary Keitany was fifth in 2:20:58.