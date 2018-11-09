Dez Bryant is back to making money again while Bryce Harper turned down more than many people would see in 10 lifetimes.

The NBA is in full swing, MLB’s hot stove is about to start boiling over and the race for NASCAR’s championship just got a lot more interesting.

Meanwhile, in college footballl, Alabama proved to be the machine everybody thought they were.

Here’s what’s happening this week in U.S. Sports.

1. Dez Bryant signs with Saints

Dez Bryant has finally found a home

The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday announced the signing of Bryant to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant before the start of the season.

New Orleans are coming off of their biggest win of the season as they took down the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams, but the Saints are surprisingly thin at outside receiver as veteran Ted Ginn Jr. is on injured reserve and free-agent signee Cameron Meredith has no catches over his last three games.

Bryant will join a core that includes one of the NFL’s most dynamic receivers in Michael Thomas. And, oh yeah, the Saints play the Cowboys on November 29, giving Bryant a chance to exact revenge on his former employers.

2. Alabama solidifies No. 1 spot with win over LSU

The Crimson Tide verified that they are the top team in college football by defeating No. 3 LSU 29-0 in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Alabama are now a perfect 9-0 and were expectedly top of the pile when the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday.

Bama are followed by Clemson at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan, who defeated Penn State 42-7 on Saturday, at No. 4.

3. Bryce Harper rejects massive offer from Nationals

Bryce Harper is possibly the biggest free agent to ever come onto the open market in MLB history. And he’s in the same free-agent class as former Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles shortstop/third baseman Manny Machado.

Harper is about to likely be paid massive amounts of money and he knows it. How do we know he knows? Because he reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300million offer from the Washington Nationals in September so he could hit the open market.

That deal would have been the second biggest in MLB history behind Giancarlo Stanton’s 10-year, $325m deal. Harper thinks he should get more than that and it is hard to argue with him.

Twenty-six year old former MVPs rarely ever hit free agency and Harper could be looking for a deal in the $400m range.

4. Kevin Harvick’s penalty makes race for Championship 4 even more interesting

Kevin Harvick has been the best driver in NASCAR this season. The 42-year-old won for the eighth time on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and was guaranteed a spot in the Championship 4 of the playoffs with that victory.

That was until Wednesday when NASCAR penalised Harvick for having an illegal spoiler in his win at Texas. NASCAR docked Harvick 40 playoff points and took away his automatic place in the final four.

This means there are three open spots for the Ford Ecoboost 400 that will decide the champion. It also gives new life to Kurt Busch, who now trails Harvick by just six points for the final place in the decider in Homestead, Florida.

Fortunately for Harvick, the drivers are this week heading to ISM Raceway in Phoenix, where Harvick leads all active drivers with nine wins. Still, the last week before NASCAR’s final four just got a lot more interesting.

5. Unwritten basketball rules

So baseball is known for all kinds of unwritten rules: don’t bunt for a hit when a pitcher has a no-hitter going, don’t admire a home run or celebrate after a strikeout. But it was basketball this week where a violation of unwritten rules showed up.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray broke the Canadian record by scoring 48 points in Denver’s 115-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday. Murray held the ball in the waning seconds with the game in hand and decided to take a long three-pointer hoping to get to the 50-point mark.

He missed, but Celtics guard Kyrie Irving took the ball after the game was over and threw it up into the stands, calling the shot a “b******t move”. Murray laughed at the statement when asked about it later and Irving was fined $25,000 for the action, adding a little extra spice to their meeting in Boston later this season.