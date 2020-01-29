Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill reveals Olympic aspirations

An Olympic Games could be in speedster Tyreek Hill’s future, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver said ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Tyreek Hill has given competing at the Olympics serious thought and may enlist the help of his fellow Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers for relay trials after Super Bowl LIV.

Speedster Hill, nicknamed ‘Cheetah’, ran a sub 10-second time for the 100 metres when he was in high school and he remains one of the fastest players in the NFL.

The Chiefs themselves are renowned for their speed on offense, with rookie Mecole Hardman having clocked 4.33 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the combine last year.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh described the Chiefs offense as like an “Olympic relay team” ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl and Hill, 25, revealed he has contemplated returning to compete on the track having starred as a 200m runner in college.

“Hopefully after the season, if I’m healthy and my mind is still in the right place, I really want to try and like try to qualify for some Olympic teams, even go to Penn Relays, give that a try,” Hill said.

“Maybe get a few guys off the team and see if we can put a relay together, and show these track guys that football guys, we used to do this back in high school, man, we still got it, you know?

“I just want to have fun with it, like keep the guys together.”

The necessity to bulk up for the rigours of the NFL means Hill would need to change his build, though.

“I have [given it serious thought],” Hill added of the Olympics.

“The thing is I’m weighing 195 (pounds) right now. Back in high school when I ran a 9.9, I was 175.

“If I do it, it’ll be like me changing my whole diet, changing everything that I’ve been doing to get to this point where I am now.”