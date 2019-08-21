NFL: United States star Carli Lloyd makes some impressive field goals at Eagles practice

United States star Carli Lloyd nailed multiple field-goal attempts during Philadelphia Eagles practice.

Carli Lloyd could have a job waiting for her in the NFL if she wants it.

The United States star stopped by Philadelphia Eagles practice on Tuesday and showed off some impressive leg strength.

The 37-year-old nailed multiple field-goal attempts on NFL uprights with plenty of room to spare on each attempt.

Lloyd successfully converted a 55-yard attempt, according to the Eagles.

Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

And to her credit, she did not hit an upright, which is more than many NFL kickers can say.

Lloyd, who also plays for Sky Blue in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), spoke about her experience after practice.

“I’m really impressed with all these guys,” she said in a video on Twitter. “It’s awesome to be here, looking forward to the season and fly Eagles fly!”

Lloyd is a two-time Women’s World Cup champion, a three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic gold medallist.