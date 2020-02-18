Jan Oblak: More to Liverpool than just Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino

While wary of Liverpool’s front three, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said there was more to worry about.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak insisted there was more to Liverpool than just their brilliant front three and said they were deserved favourites.

Liverpool face Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino again shape as being huge threats to Atletico, who have won just one of their past seven games.

But Oblak, likely to play a key role for the LaLiga side, said there was more to worry about than just Liverpool’s forwards.

“We’ve obviously analysed everything but in the end all three are world-class players,” he told a news conference.

“And it’s not only them, Liverpool are a team and everyone on the pitch is an amazing player. They are in great form so I need to worry about all of them, not anyone individually.

“I’m worried about Liverpool as a team, we are playing Liverpool, not three great players up front. It will be a very difficult game and all three will cause us problems.”

While Atletico are struggling for form, Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League and hold a 25-point lead at the top.

Oblak said the reigning European champions deserved favouritism for the last-16 tie.

“It’s a team that practically hasn’t lost a single game in a year, they are deservedly favourites and I’m sure they’re favourites,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean that we can give up and let them play how they want. We want to play our best possible game, the best game of the season so far and to get to the second leg alive.

“We are going to do our best and play our best against Liverpool who are in a great place at the moment.”