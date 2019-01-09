All Elite Wrestling held a rally for their inaugural event, Double or Nothing in Jacksonville, Florida. The new company looked to make some huge critical announcements during the rally. One of the big reveals from the rally was the fact that Chris Jericho had signed full time with All Elite Wrestling.

Towards the end of the ‘Double or Nothing’ rally in Jacksonville, Chris Jericho appeared interrupting Conrad Thompson. He revealed that he was ‘All In’ with All Elite Wrestling. Given that AEW is signing wrestlers to exclusive deals, Chris Jericho signing is a huge deal.

He has been travelling around the world recently and this signing means he is committing his time to AEW. With a star as big as Jericho being a part of the company so early on, things look really good for AEW.