10 Things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks were three of the hottest Independent Wrestlers in pro-wrestling last year. With the coming of the new year, they announced the launch of their own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling. Following their venture in promoting with All In, fans are excited for what this means for wrestling as a whole.

In this article, we will discuss 10 things that you need to know about All Elite Wrestling.

Founding Members of the Promotion



Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are the Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling. There were plenty of hints dropped on their Being the Elite show on Youtube about the promotion in the past year. The three of them were also crucial to the booking if the All In pay-per-view event held in 2018.

The President

While Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks may be the wrestlers involved in the promotion, they have a huge corporate backing. Tony Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL, is leading the corporate side of the promotion. Khan is the founder of the wrestling promotion.

First Event

On the 1st of January, 2019, the Elite announced the formation of All Elite Wrestling on their Youtube show. They also announced the inaugural event of the company, Double or Nothing. Double or Nothing will take place on 25th May, 2019.

Possible conflict with WWE

All Elite Wrestling may have friction with WWE even before their first event. The Double or Nothing rally was held at Jacksonville on the 8th, the same day WWE held SmackDown in the city. It was reported that fans wearing AEW merch were refused entry.

Confirmed roster

Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody Rhodes, is set to be the Chief Branding Officer. Also signed to the promotion are ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, who signed alongside Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Pac and other. You can see the full list HERE.

The latest addition to the promotion is a wrestler who performed at All In, Britt Baker.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has to be AEW’s biggest signing so far. He was confirmed to be a part of the roster at the Jacksonville rally.

Kenny Omega may be coming

With his friends, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks being such an inexorable part of All Elite Wrestling, fans have been expecting the involvement of Kenny Omega. Omega, however, has remained silent until now even though his contract with NJPW is over.

There were rumors that WWE offered Kenny Omega a great deal to sign with them, it still looks like AEW may be his next destination.

Next event

Double or Nothing has been announced as the inaugural event for All Elite Wrestling. It will take place in Las Vegas on 25th May a portion of the gate will go to victims of gun violence.

B.J. Whitmer

Another member of the All Elite Wrestling family is none other than Ring of Honor‘s own B.J. Whitmer. While being a professional wrestler early in his career, he is most well known for being a world champion in Ring of Honor and the work he has done there backstage as a producer. He has joined All Elite Wrestling in a backstage capacity as well, having resigned his position at Ring of Honor.

Television Deal

All Elite Wrestling may be a fledgling promotion, but they are already making waves. They have already been in talks with several television networks for a television deal. Although the names of these networks are yet to be revealed, starting off with a television deal will do them a lot of good. With the backing of a name like Tony Khan, these contracts may not be out of their reach either.

Chris Jericho had the following to say regarding a potential TV deal in an interview with Busted Open Radio: